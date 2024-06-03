Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $134.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

