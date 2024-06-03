Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Cut by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $180.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

