Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $352.00 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $357.59. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

