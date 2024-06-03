Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.