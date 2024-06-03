Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,382,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,342,000 after buying an additional 124,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after acquiring an additional 160,965 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,104,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

