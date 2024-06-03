Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $485.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $489.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

