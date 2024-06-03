Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.07

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.07 and last traded at $189.07, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

