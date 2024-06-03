Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $261.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.17. The company has a market cap of $392.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.