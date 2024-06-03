Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $261.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $392.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

