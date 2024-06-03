Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,262,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $157.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.