Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$3.34 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The company has a market cap of C$61.12 million, a PE ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.31.

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

