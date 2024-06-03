Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 5.6 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

