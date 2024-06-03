Viking Holdings Ltd’s (NYSE:VIK) Quiet Period To Expire on June 10th

Viking’s (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 10th. Viking had issued 64,041,668 shares in its public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $1,537,000,032 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Viking’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Melius started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Viking Stock Performance

Viking Company Profile

Viking stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. Viking has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

