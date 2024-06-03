VVS Finance (VVS) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $163.39 million and approximately $283,253.28 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,045,633,580,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,563,699,638,369 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

