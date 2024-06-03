Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 56,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 104,783 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

