Waterdrop (WDH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter.

Waterdrop Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WDH opened at $1.38 on Monday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $510.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of -0.32.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.