Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Webster Financial by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 264,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 402.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

