Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after buying an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Welltower by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 639,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $103.67 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

