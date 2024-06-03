Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WELL opened at $103.67 on Monday. Welltower has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

