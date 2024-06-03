Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 61,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $7,872,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

