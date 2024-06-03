Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises 3.6% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.94.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $293.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.20. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $348.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.76.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,145 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,319. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
