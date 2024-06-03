Winmill & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Atkore accounts for about 2.0% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSE ATKR opened at $152.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $158.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,099 shares of company stock worth $1,412,065. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

