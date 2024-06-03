Winmill & CO. Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Encore Wire accounts for about 2.4% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $288.73 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

