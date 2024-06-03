Winmill & CO. Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Dillard’s accounts for 2.8% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 43.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $447.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.96 and its 200 day moving average is $409.12.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

