Winmill & CO. Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winmill & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,546,000 after buying an additional 386,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $215.95 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

