Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,295,764 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,295,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

