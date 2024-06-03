Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $353.99 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,910 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $353,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $495.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

