Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,719 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $583,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total transaction of $46,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,227,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,227,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $447.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $415.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.