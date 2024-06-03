Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $576.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.30 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

