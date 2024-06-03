Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 113,318 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,318 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $320,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $52,287,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $496.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.33. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

