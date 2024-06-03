Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 79,206 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,206 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $270,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $200.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.63.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

