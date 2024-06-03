Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 821,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.24.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $282.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.81. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

