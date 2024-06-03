Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,193,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $293,162,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $232.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $191.11 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

