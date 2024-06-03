WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.70

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 7350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 11,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.