Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
XIN stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
