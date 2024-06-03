Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

XIN stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

