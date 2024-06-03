Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

