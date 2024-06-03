Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,249,000 after purchasing an additional 327,383 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

