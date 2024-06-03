XYO (XYO) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $103.88 million and approximately $860,882.14 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Get XYO alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,103.90 or 1.00090779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00112207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00761588 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $743,624.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.