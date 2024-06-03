Zacks Research Weighs in on Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $113.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.69. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,298,000 after buying an additional 207,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after buying an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,871,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

