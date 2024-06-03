Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,468 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,718,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,983,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

