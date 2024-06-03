Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

