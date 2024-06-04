1,000 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise
In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $278.53 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
