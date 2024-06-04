10,485 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,534. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.24%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

