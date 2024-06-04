10,587 Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,498,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $8,050,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,982,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several research firms have commented on OBK. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

