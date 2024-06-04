1,230 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ResMed by 17.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Up 0.5 %

ResMed stock opened at $207.39 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock worth $3,348,795. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

