17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 185.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE:YQ opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.23.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

