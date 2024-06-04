1inch Network (1INCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $548.29 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $548.29 million and approximately $31.67 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,165,368 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

