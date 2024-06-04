272 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $965.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $936.25 and its 200-day moving average is $863.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

