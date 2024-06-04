3,143 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
OMC opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
