3,143 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

