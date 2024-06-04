3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $95,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

